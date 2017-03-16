Balentien leads Netherlands to win over Cuba

AP, TOKYO and SAN DIEGO, California

Former major leaguer Wladimir Balentien yesterday homered twice and drove in five runs as the Netherlands overpowered Cuba 14-1 in seven innings at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Balentien, who plays in Japan for the Yakult Swallows, hit a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo blast in the third as the Netherlands jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

“We knew this was a needed game so I was focused on every at-bat,” Balentien said. “I was happy to get a chance to put us on the board early with those home runs.”

The Netherlands improved to 2-1 in Pool E.

Depending on the outcome of Japan’s game with Israel later yesterday, the Netherlands will either advance directly to next week’s championship round in Los Angeles or have a tiebreaker at Tokyo Dome today.

A Japan win would guarantee the Netherlands a spot in the semi-finals, while an Israel win would leave three teams at 2-1 and bring the tournament’s tiebreaker rule into effect.

Cuba, 0-3 in Pool E, were eliminated from the tournament.

In San Diego, 34-year-old Yadier Molina on Tuesday night led Puerto Rico to victory over defending WBC champions the Dominican Republic.

Molina homered, hit an RBI single and celebrated big plays just as hard as younger teammates as exuberant Puerto Rico won 3-1 in the second round to snap the Dominican Republic’s 11-game WBC winning streak.

It was a rematch of the 2013 WBC title game, which the Dominican Republic won 3-0 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

The small but peppy crowd at Petco Park chanted, clapped, waved flags and banged cowbells throughout the game.

Puerto Rico responded with the joy of little leaguers, from the first inning until the final out.

“The only way to play against the Dominican Republic is with passion and motivation,” St Louis Cardinals star catcher Molina said. “They are an incredible team.”

Puerto Rico even whipped the ball around the infield with purpose after each strikeout.

“Facing a team like the Dominican Republic, the motivation was there for us,” manager Edwin Rodriguez said. “We were waiting four years for this, and we played well offensively, defensively and on the mound.”