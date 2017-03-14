Pochettino backs Son to shine in Kane’s absence

AFP, LONDON

Mauricio Pochettino says Son Heung-min has proved he can replace the injured Harry Kane after the Tottenham Hotspur forward’s hat-trick silenced Millwall’s racist taunts.

Son found himself thrust into the spotlight at White Hart Lane in London on Sunday as he scored his first goals since January in Tottenham’s 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final thrashing of third-tier Millwall.

The South Korea star’s goal blitz was the perfect response to a section of the Millwall support who aimed unsavory chants at him in the first half. They were heard singing “DVD” and “three for a fiver” in reference to the stereotype of Asian market traders selling bootleg copies of movies.

Son’s goals were also well-timed for Spurs boss Pochettino, who feared Kane could be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Kane left the Lane on crutches with his foot in a protective boot and Pochettino fears that it is a similar injury to the one that kept the England striker out for seven weeks earlier this season. A repeat would leave Son and Vincent Janssen, who also scored against Millwall, as Pochettino’s main options for the central striker’s role.

“Of course, I’m sad about Harry’s injury, but we have to find a solution,” Pochettino said.

“Harry is one of the best strikers in England, but we can’t cry. It’s never an excuse if we don’t achieve our aims without Harry,” he said.

“When players don’t play often they have to be ready to show their quality,” he said.

“It’s about the team performance, with different names and players. Son can play like a striker. If you remember one of our best performances was against Man City here when he was a striker when Harry was injured,” he added.

Millwall’s bid to claim a fourth Premier League scalp in the FA Cup this season never got started as they were demolished to such an extent that a 10-goal win would not have flattered Spurs.

Add in the supporters’ chants and it was a dispiriting experience for manager Neil Harris, who was quick to condemn the abuse.

“We came here having the inspiration to cause a major upset, but we also knew Spurs could play really well and cause us a lot of problems,” Harris said. “It’s disappointing, but I thought Spurs were outstanding today.”

On the taunts from the stands, Harris added: “I didn’t hear anything, but myself and the club, we won’t condone that if there is ... It’s a shame to be talking about this. It’s wrong in society and wrong in football.”