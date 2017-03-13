Both skippers claim edge after final day of Test washed out

South Africa’s and New Zealand’s captains both claimed to have gained a psychological edge after rain washed out the final day of the first Test in Dunedin, New Zealand, yesterday.

Despite New Zealand suffering the loss of batsman Ross Taylor for the second Test, captain Kane Williamson felt buoyed by the his side being able to establish a 33-run first-innings lead.

“To put partnerships together against the very good attack they have was a good effort,” Williamson said after play was abandoned without a ball being bowled yesterday, leaving South Africa on 224-6 in their second innings, a lead of 191 runs.

“You always want more, which never goes away no matter how many you get, but it was nice to get a little lead going into that second innings,” the skipper said.

Taylor, who suffered a calf tear early in his innings, has been replaced by debutant Neil Broom for the second Test which starts in Wellington on Thursday.

Pace bowler Matt Henry has also been added to the squad with Trent Boult nursing a leg injury.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis felt the rain had ruined a potential victory, with the Proteas set to capitalize on New Zealand’s injury woes.

“When a Test match finishes on a day like today it’s very frustrating,” Du Plessis said.

“If today was a full day of cricket, we felt with [New Zealand] one seamer down and one of their main batters out of the team, we fancied our chances. It’s very disappointing from that point of view,” Du Plessis said. “We were 190 ahead on a wicket that was spinning quite a bit, purely on the match position if we got 50, 60 more runs, a 250 lead, and set them that in 50, 60 overs, we’d fancy our chances.”