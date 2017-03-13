Porte wins queen stage as Henao snags maillot jaune

AFP, NICE, France

Australia’s Richie Porte claimed the penultimate stage of the Paris-Nice atop the Col de la Couillole on Saturday, while Colombia’s Sergio Henao took the overall lead.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe had held the leader’s maillot jaune since Wednesday last week, but he was left behind on the challenging final climb and came home more than two-and-a-half minutes back.

The Col de la Couillole, which stands 1,678m tall to the north of Nice, is the highest finish in the 75-year history of the Paris-Nice. Porte finished 20 seconds clear of Spain’s former Tour de France winner Alberto Contador.

The BMC Racing Team rider, who won the Paris-Nice in 2013 and 2015, attacked in the final 3km of the 177km ride to secure victory on the queen stage of this year’s race.

“It was an incredible satisfaction, words don’t sum the feelings up,” said Porte, who is not in the running for overall victory, placed 12th behind Henao 14 minutes, 26 seconds back.

Team Sky’s Henao faded toward the end of the stage and was beaten for third place by Ireland’s Dan Martin of Quick-Step Floors.

Nevertheless, he was leading by 30 seconds from Martin and 31 seconds from Trek-Segafredo’s Contador ahead of the final stage yesterday.

“The day went well for me. We will see what happens in the final stage. I remember last year Geraint Thomas only just won it,” Henao said. “I’m expecting it to be difficult. Dan Martin is dangerous, you only need to look at the way he came back today. His team also has Alaphilippe and Contador is also ready for the fight.”

Sky have been hit by doping and sexism rows, with their reputation taking a battering as a result.

Henao said he hoped to see out the win for beleaguered team boss Dave Brailsford.

“I’d like to stay in yellow on Sunday so I can dedicate the victory to the team and to Dave,” he said.

TIRRENO-ADRIATICO

AP, MONTE TERMINILLO, Italy

Nairo Quintana of Colombia repeated his dominant performance in the high mountains to win the fourth stage and move into the overall lead of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.

Movistar’s Quintana waited until the final 5km to increase his pace and then pulled clear with 2km remaining to win on the Terminillo for the second straight year, finishing 18 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas of Team Sky.

Quintana took over the lead from Rohan Dennis of BMC Racing Team.

“I wasn’t sure of what I could do today as I had been sick a few days ago, but our tactic was to have someone ahead before I launched my attack and that’s what happened with [Jonathan] Castroviejo,” Quintana said. “The advantage I have on GC [general classification] now is significant. It gives me some confidence ahead of the second half of the race.”