Heat down Raptors to close on top eight

AP, MIAMI

Not even losing their point guard could derail the Miami Heat.

Dion Waiters scored 20 points and Tyler Johnson added 16 as the Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 104-89 on Saturday, improving to 21-4 over their past 25 games.

Goran Dragic scored 15, while Hassan Whiteside added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, who started 11-30 and are now on the cusp of a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We know where we started at,” Johnson said in a televised post-game interview. “There’s no pressure.”

Dragic played only 41 seconds after halftime, leaving after taking an elbow from Toronto’s Cory Joseph. Dragic eventually returned to the bench with an icepack over his right eye, which appeared to be nearly swollen shut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points for the Raptors, who have lost 15 of their past 25 games.

Toronto, still without injured All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, managed only seven assists — an NBA low for any team this season — on 33 field goals.

“They’re without their quarterback,” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“That makes a significant difference,” he said.

DeRozan was five for 10 from the field in the first quarter and none for six the rest of the way. Norman Powell scored 14 and Delon Wright, the brother of former Heat player Dorell Wright, scored a season-high 13 for the Raptors.

“You look at the calendar and there are 15 games left,” DeRozan said. “That should be all the motivation we need. We don’t have much time.”

The Heat (32-34) moved past idle Chicago (31-34) for ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind seventh-placed Detroit (33-33) and half a game behind eighth-placed Milwaukee (32-33).

“You better respect them because they’re here to stay,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

The Raptors trailed by as many as 25 and lost Patrick Patterson with 9 minutes, 55 seconds remaining after he was ejected following Toronto’s fifth technical of the night.

A 12-0 run in the fourth, mostly by backups, got Toronto within 11, but the Raptors never got the Heat lead down to single digits in the second half.