Bayern extend lead as rivals stumble

AFP, BERLIN

Carlo Ancelotti cautiously admitted the Bundesliga title is effectively Bayern Munich’s to lose after they opened a 10-point lead on Saturday as their two closest rivals slipped further behind.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice in a 3-0 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt, while second-placed RB Leipzig crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Hertha BSC.

Bayern have hit 28 goals in their past six games, with Lewandowski claiming 10 of them, and the Bavarian giants are on course to collect a fifth straight league title in Ancelotti’s first season.

“It was a good day for us with good results in other stadiums,” Ancelotti said. “The first half was difficult and Frankfurt were better than us. In all honesty, they didn’t deserve to be 2-0 down at the break. We were better after the break and got our control back. We have a good lead now [in the table], but we must stay focused, there are still a lot of games.”

Thomas Mueller said Bayern took a while to hit their stride after Tuesday last week’s impressive 5-1 win over Arsenal put them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“We certainly had a tough start today and in the first 30 minutes the team didn’t concentrate well. We made a lot of mistakes,” said Mueller, who laid on Lewandowski’s opening goal.

Frankfurt were floored by a devastating burst from Bayern just before halftime at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski converted Mueller’s pass on 38 minutes, then Douglas Costa added a second three minutes later to put Bayern 2-0 up at the break.

Lewandowski then netted his 33rd goal of the season — his 21st in the league — on 55 minutes.

Bayern’s iron-grip on the Bundesliga tightened with help from their rivals.

In Leipzig, second-placed RB crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to VfL Wolfsburg as Germany’s Mario Gomez scored the winner.

“We could have taken a big step forward, but it’s not so easy at the top of the table,” RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said. “The expectation [on the team] is enormous, we made a lot of bad decisions on the pitch and didn’t deserve any points.”

Thomas Tuchel rotated after Wednesday last week’s 4-0 win at home to SL Benfica as third-placed Dortmund suffered a Champions League hangover with a 2-1 defeat at Hertha BSC which left them 16 points behind Bayern.

“The result if very annoying, but I found the performance OK,” Tuchel said. “We had the right mentality, attitude and will, but we lacked effectiveness and precision.”