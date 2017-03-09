France win SheBelieves

AFP, WASHINGTON

Camille Abily scored twice as France stunned world champions the US 3-0 to win the SheBelieves Cup four-nation tournament on Tuesday.

Needing only a draw to win the round-robin competition, France got off to a dream start when Abily stroked her first goal home from the penalty spot at the RFK Stadium after eight minutes.

France doubled their lead barely a minute later when a speculative long ball forward caused all sorts of panic in the US defensive ranks.

Eugenie le Sommer latched onto the pass and tied US defender Allie Long in knots before picking her spot to tuck away a low finish.

That double salvo rocked the US women, who struggled to gain a foothold in the contest against a skilful France outfit, who had already drawn with Germany and beaten England earlier in the tournament.

Abily applied the coup de grace on 63 minutes for France, sidefooting home Eve Perisset’s low cross from the right flank to make it 3-0.

The victory capped a fine tournament for France as they build toward this year’s Women’s Euro in the Netherlands, where they will be among the favorites.

US skipper Carli Lloyd said the US would learn from the result as they begin their long run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

“Nobody likes losing, especially two in a row, but this is what it’s all about — to be tested by some of the best teams in the world,” Lloyd said. “We had a lot of young players out there who haven’t been a part of this team.”