Wed, Mar 08, 2017　

Iguodala, Curry lead way as Warriors defeat Hawks

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry weighed in with 24 points each as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-111 on Monday.

The Warriors maintained their grip on the Western Conference rankings after an inspired performance from Iguodala, who scored his points after coming off the bench to lead a second-quarter rally.

Iguodala made six of eight shots from the field, as well as grabbing five rebounds, three steals and providing four assists.

It was a vintage display from Iguodala, who is eager to help fill the void created by the injury to Kevin Durant.

“Collectively, as a unit, we try to make up for KD’s presence,” Iguodala said.

“Tonight we did a great job of that,” Iguodala said.

Iguodala’s performance delighted Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I told him it looked like he was 25 out there again,” Kerr said of the 33-year-old.

“Andre has been absolutely phenomenal the last couple of weeks. He just looks so spry out there and young and confident,” he said.

