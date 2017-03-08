Smaller bats and sendings-off among new MCC laws

AFP, LONDON

Cricket’s lawmakers are to limit bat sizes and introduce sendings-off among a new batch of rules to take effect this year, they said.

Bats are to be measured with a “bat gauge” to make sure they do not exceed 108mm in width, 67mm in depth and 40mm at the edges, the Marylebone Cricket Club said.

Umpires will also be able to send players from the field — temporarily or permanently — for serious offenses like acts of violence in the first new Code of Laws issued since 2000.

A steady rise in bat sizes has been blamed for making cricket easier for batsmen and harder for bowlers, disturbing the “balance between bat and ball.”

“The bat size issue has been heavily scrutinized and discussed in recent years,” MCC head of cricket John Stephenson said in a statement. “We believe the maximum dimensions we have set will help redress the balance between bat and ball, while still allowing the explosive, big hitting we all enjoy.”

Under the new laws, umpires can also crack down on poor behavior by issuing warnings, awarding penalty runs and even sending players off.

Excessive appealing and showing dissent at an umpire’s decision can result in a warning, followed by five penalty runs for a second offense.

Throwing the ball at a player or deliberately making physical contact will be punished with five penalty runs, while threatening the umpire or any act of violence will result in a sending-off.

“We felt the time had come to introduce sanctions for poor player behavior and research told us that a growing number of umpires at grassroots level were leaving the game because of it,” Stephenson said. “Hopefully these sanctions will give them more confidence to handle disciplinary issues efficiently, whilst providing a deterrent to the players.”

The controversial “Mankad” dismissal, when the bowler can run out a batsman at the non-striker’s end, will also become easier to execute.

Bowlers will now be able to perform the run-out “to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball,” rather than before entering his or her delivery stride, as is the current rule.

Separately, gender-neutral terms like “fielder” and “bowler” will be used in the rewritten Code, as well as “he/she,” to encourage women and girls to play.

“The term ‘batsman’ will remain, however, as it is seen as a term of the game that is equally applicable to females,” the statement said.