India spin through Australia in Test 2

AP, BENGALURU, India

Ravichandran Ashwin’s 25th five-wicket haul and a cracked and uneven pitch propelled India to a series-leveling, 75-run win yesterday, when Australia’s batting lineup capitulated chasing a victory target of 188 in the second Test.

On momentum-swinging day that favored the bowlers, 16 wickets tumbled on the deteriorating Bengaluru pitch.

Ashwin snared a match-winning 6-41, while Australia lost their last six wickets for 11 runs to be all out for 112.

It was the third time India had defended a target of 187 or less in bilateral Tests against Australian and will give the hosts a confidence boost after a crushing 333-run defeat in the series-opening match in Pune.

Australia were surprisingly dominant on a crumbling wicket in Pune and were again in control for the first three days of the second Test, dismissing India for 189, setting up an 87-run lead by getting 276 in reply and then having Virat Kohli’s team 120-4 in the second innings.

However, a crucial 118-run fifth-wicket partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara (92) and Ajinkya Rahane (52) swung the momentum back to India.

Australia rallied again on the fourth morning, with paceman Josh Hazlewood leading the way with a career-best 6-67 and India losing their final six wickets for 36 — including four in nine deliveries — en route to being bowled out for 274.

The India bowling attack responded quickly, exploiting the conditions and ensuring Australia’s batsmen did not get any traction as wickets fell regularly.

Ishant Sharma (1-28) took the first wicket when he had Matt Renshaw (5) caught behind with the Australia total at 22 in the fifth over.

Ashwin took his first when he had David Warner (17) adjudged LBW attempting a sweep shot, not long after lofting the India spinner for six, and Australia slipped to 42-2 in the 10th. Australian were 101-6 by tea after a terrible session, and Ashwin wrapped up the tail quickly in the evening session to complete a memorable victory.

It was all over 35 minutes after the interval, with Ashwin taking three of the last four wickets.

First, he bowled Mitchell Starc (1) in the third over after the break and, after Ravindra Jadeja bowled Steve O’Keefe (2) at the other end, Indian’s foremost spinner dismissed Peter Handscomb (24) and accepted a simple return catch from Nathan Lyon (2) to complete the formalities.

It was Ashwin’s 25th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he is quickest bowler to achieve this feat by doing so in 47 Tests.

S LANKA, BANGLADESH

AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis scored a century to lead a Sri Lanka revival after Bangladesh struck early blows on the opening day of the first Test in Galle yesterday.

Mendis was batting on 166 as the hosts reached 321-4 at the close of play.