Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world No. 1 spot

Reuters

Dustin Johnson started his reign as world No. 1 in the best possible way by winning the WGC Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.

The long-hitting American surrendered a big lead on the back nine before securing a one-stroke victory over Englishman Tommy Fleetwood at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Johnson finished at 14-under 270 for his second consecutive victory, after winning the Genesis Open two weeks previously.

That five-stroke victory at Riviera in California vaulted Johnson to the No. 1 world ranking for the first time. If he felt the pressure in Mexico, it hardly showed.

“It means a lot,” Johnson, who shot 68, said when asked how it felt to win in his debut as No. 1. “It’s a tough spot to be in. There’s a lot of pressures on you. I came out and played really well.”

Johnson has now won 14 times on the PGA Tour.

“I felt like I hit the ball great all week,” Johnson said. “The greens, they’re tough to putt on. I didn’t putt my best, but I really hit the ball well and played just well enough I guess, because I’ve won by one.”

TSHWANE OPEN

Reuters, PRETORIA

A blistering start allowed Dean Burmester to surge away from the field at the start of the final round before surviving a late wobble to secure his maiden European Tour title when he won the Tshwane Open by three shots on Sunday.

“I knew that if I could get through unscathed on the back nine I would make it, but bogeys weren’t great. I was just trying to keep myself calm. I never thought I was that far ahead, it was only when I got to the 17th that my caddie said to me: ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got this,’” Burmester said.

Mikko Korhonen of Finland and Spaniard Jorge Campillo were the runners-up on 269, with Peter Uihlein of the US a stroke further back.