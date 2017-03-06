England stun US 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup soccer

AP, HARRISON, New Jersey

Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in the 89th minute and England stunned the US 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England have beaten the US since a friendly in 2011.

It was only England’s fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the US.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner.

Two US defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw.

Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in below zero temperatures.