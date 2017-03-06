Home / Sports
England stun US 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup soccer

AP, HARRISON, New Jersey

England’s Ellen White celebrates her goal in the second half against the US on Saturday during the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Photo: AFP

Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in the 89th minute and England stunned the US 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England have beaten the US since a friendly in 2011.

It was only England’s fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the US.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner.

Two US defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw.

Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in below zero temperatures.

