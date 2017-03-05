Prieto brace sends Sociedad to fourth

AP, SEVILLE, Spain

Veteran midfielder Xabi Prieto scored two goals to help Real Sociedad win 3-2 against Real Betis Balompie and climb to fourth place in La Liga on Friday ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

Prieto, playing his 15th season for Sociedad, twice restored the Basque side’s advantage following an opening goal from 21-year-old Jon Bautista.

Bautista struck 10 minutes into his first start, taking full advantage of the injuries and suspensions to the team’s three first-choice strikers.

The reserve-team player used a deft touch with his shoulder to control a lobbed pass before slotting under goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Algeria defender Aissa Mandi’s scissor-kick drew Betis level, but Prieto’s long-range shot put Sociedad back in front in the 26th minute.

Shortly after hitting the crossbar, Betis substitute Antonio Sanabria headed in Ruben Castro’s cross to make it 2-2.

However, the 33-year-old Prieto popped up with another goal in the 72nd minute, when he headed forward Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross just inside the upright.

Sociedad moved into fourth place, which earns a Champions League spot.

Betis stayed in 14th after a fifth consecutive home match without a victory.

“We understand why our fans our upset,” Adan said. “We play well for stretches, and then we make silly mistakes and concede easy goals.”

LIGUE 1

AP, BORDEAUX, France

Emanuel Mammana’s first goal for Olympique Lyonnais was a timely one, as it secured a precious point in a 1-1 draw away to Girondins de Bordeaux on Friday.

The 21-year-old Argentine centerhalf rose to head in substitute Mathieu Valbuena’s pinpoint free-kick with 12 minutes remaining in a hard-fought contest.

The draw kept fourth-place Lyon four points ahead of fifth-place Bordeaux in the chase for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Lyon have played one game less and are still hopeful of finishing in third place to secure a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

Both sides were in strong form heading into the game, with Lyon having scored 19 goals in four matches and Bordeaux winning four of the past five.

Bordeaux’s confidence showed as they took the game to Lyon, opening the scoring when midfielder Valentin Vada finished off a fine pass from speedy forward Francois Kamano in the 17th minute.

With rain teeming down, goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso made a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lyon winger Memphis Depay midway through the first half.

With 20 minutes remaining, Lyon centerhalf Mouctar Diakhaby headed just over from a corner and there was nothing Carrasso could do to stop Mammana’s bullet header shortly after.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, AUGSBURG, Germany

RB Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw against Augsburg draw on Friday.

Greece defender Konstantinos Stafylidis put Augsburg ahead in the 19th minute with a brilliant long-range strike and almost scored a late winner.

Forward Timo Werner equalized in the 25th minute after being set up by midfielder Naby Keita, arguably Leipzig’s best player this season. It was Werner’s 14th goal of the campaign.

Marvin Compper headed Liepzig ahead from a corner early in the second half, before fellow defender Martin Hinteregger equalized in the 60th minute.

Leipzig, who are playing their first season in the Bundesliga, moved four points behind Bayern ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.