Sevilla edge Athletic, Torres hospitalized

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Sevilla moved within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, while Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres was knocked out in a aerial clash at RC Deportivo de La Coruna and taken to hospital.

Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra scored the winner for the second match in a row, his strike having decided the derby against Real Betis Balompie, as he netted on the rebound in the 14th minute after Steven Jovetic’s penalty was saved by Gorka Iraizoz.

Earlier, Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann struck a brilliant dipping shot to earn a 1-1 draw at Deportivo, but the goal was overshadowed by a head injury to teammate Torres, who had to be carried off on a stretcher with his neck in a brace.

Sevilla’s victory — their fifth in a row in all competitions — left them third on 55 points, two behind leaders Barcelona and one adrift of Real Madrid in second with a game in hand.

“We’ve played a lot of games recently and are feeling the pressure at being near the top, we had won our past four games [before facing Bilbao] and we’re still fighting at the top. We’ll have ups and downs, but we’re intact,” Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said.

The Argentine gave an angry response when asked about the soon to be vacant coaching role at Barcelona.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about. I find it incredible people can talk about candidates at this stage in the season, there is no response to that question,” he said.

Atletico striker Torres fell face down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Deportivo’s Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment.

Players from both teams looked concerned as an eerie silence fell over the Riazor while the home fans applauded Torres, who had regained consciousness, as he left the pitch.

A statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old had suffered head trauma and would spend the night under medical observation in a hospital in Coruna.

“We felt nervous and worried after the awful blow he received,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a news conference. “I heard a noise from the bench, I don’t know if it was his neck, but he felt something. These are awful things that happen in football. We are hoping for the best for Fernando, it was a complicated situation for the Deportivo and Atletico players.”

Deportivo coach Pepe Mel had seen his side take a surprise lead in his first match in charge when Florin Andone pounced on a terrible goal-kick from Jan Oblak to score in the 13th minute.

Atletico’s Griezmann leveled in the 68th minute after playing a one-two with Yannick Carrasco and calmly sending the ball spinning at speed over goalkeeper German Lux.