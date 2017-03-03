SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Nadal defeats Lorenzi

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal remained perfect in matches at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, by easing past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1 in their second-round match on Wednesday. Nadal improved his record to 12-0 at the event, needing only 66 minutes to get past Lorenzi, who defeated Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in the first round. Nadal broke Lorenzi’s serve five times and lost only five points on his serve, never facing a break point. Nadal’s opponent in the quarter-finals is Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who eliminated Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Top-seeded Novak Djokovic faced a strong challenge from Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, but the Serb emerged with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Next up for Djokovic is a quarter-final against sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who defeated Donald Young of the US 6-2, 6-4. “I played really well today,” Kyrgios said. “I’m really enjoying my time here.” American Sam Querrey recorded the biggest upset of the day, eliminating fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-2, 6-3 in 69 minutes. Querrey lost only four points on his first serve. Fourth seeds Chuang Chia-jung of Taiwan and Christina McHale of the US defeated Mexican duo Giuliana Olmos and Renata Zarazua 6-7, (2/7), 6-4, 10-8 in the first round of the women’s doubles.

ICE HOCKEY

Kane scores hat-trick

Patrick Kane had his second hat-trick in three games, while Scott Darling made 36 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and 10th in 11 games. Richard Panik also scored to help Chicago pull within three points of first-placed Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference. Kane, last season’s MVP, has a team-leading 27 goals — scoring 12 times and adding seven assists in his past 11 games. Scott Wilson scored for Pittsburgh as the Penguins fell short again after a 3-2 loss in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday night.

RUGBY UNION

Force defeat Queensland

The Western Force defeated the Queensland Reds 26-19 yesterday, with Fijian wing Eto Nabuli scoring a hat-trick of tries in a losing cause. The Force picked up their first win of the Super Rugby season in Perth, Australia, extending the Reds’ winless run away from home to nine games.

CRICKET

Guptill misses Test spot

Martin Guptill will not be included in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, despite a brilliant matchwinning innings in the fourth one-day international against the Proteas on Wednesday. Guptill scored 180 not out in the seven-wicket victory over the tourists in Hamilton, but coach Mike Hesson said the 30-year-old would not be considered for the longer format. “The Test team is performing pretty well at the moment,” Hesson said yesterday. “Martin and I have talked about Test cricket a lot and we certainly gave batting at the top of the order a decent crack. Certainly batting in the middle order is something we are keen to explore and he will do that first with Auckland.”