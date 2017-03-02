Dybala penalty double puts Juventus in control

AFP, TURIN, Italy

Paulo Dybala’s second-half penalty double put holders Juventus in control with a 3-1 win over SSC Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Spaniard Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after 36 minutes as Juventus looked out of sorts at home in Turin.

However, Dybala’s double either side of fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain’s goal at the 64-minute mark gave Juventus their 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Juventus are bidding for a third consecutive Serie A, Coppa Italia double.

Napoli controlled much of the first half, with Callejon slotting in after good work by Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadius Milik in breaking down the Juventus wall.

However, the holders equalized two minutes after the break when Dybala was fouled by Kalidou Koulibaly in the box.

Higuain pulled Juve ahead as he scored from a narrow angle off a corner, with Dybala again called on for penalty duties after Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina brought down Juan Cuadrado.