Fowler breathes a sigh of relief after Honda Classic win

Reuters

Rickie Fowler of the US on Sunday breathed a sigh of relief after clinching a four-stroke victory at the Honda Classic in Florida.

Fowler, previously none-for-four after starting the final round leading on the PGA Tour, frittered away almost all of his four-stroke advantage on a breezy day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, but he steadied a leaky ship by sinking consecutive long birdie putts to extend his lead to five strokes with two holes left.

“My putter saved me,” Fowler, 28, said after carding 71 to finish at 12-under 268 for his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Fellow Americans Gary Woodland and Morgan Hoffmann tied for second on eight-under, while Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was tied for 37th place on one-under after a 72.

JOBURG OPEN

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

South African Darren Fichardt on Sunday birdied the final hole for a final-round 68 and a one-stroke victory in the Joburg Open.

The event was reduced from 72 holes to 54 after the first three days of the championship were interrupted by torrential rain.

Fichardt claimed one of three places at The Open that were up for grabs. The other two invitations to the major at Royal Birkdale were taken by runners-up Paul Waring of England and Stuart Manley of Wales.