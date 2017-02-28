Zidane attacking ploy pays off as Madrid survive scare

Reuters, MADRID

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane threw caution to the wind as his side showed the capacity to handle adversity with a stirring late comeback to beat Villarreal 3-2 and stay top of La Liga on Sunday.

After Cedric Bakambu doubled Villarreal’s lead in the second half, Zidane hauled off holding midfielder Casemiro for playmaker Isco and Real eventually emerged with all three points thanks to substitute Alvaro Morata’s late header.

The pressure was on Real after Barcelona left it late to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid and temporarily go top, while Sevilla had fought back to beat local rivals Real Betis Balompie 2-1 on Saturday and stay in a compelling three-way tilt for the title.

“We had to change something when the score was 2-0, that’s what we did and it worked well because we weren’t playing well, it was an attacking change which allowed us to play in our opponents’ half,” Zidane told reporters. “We knew they’d cause us problems as they’re so good at home, and after they scored twice we had to be patient and play our game. Given what happened [earlier] today it was vital to get the three points and leave here as leaders.”

Real lead the table with 55 points ahead of Barca on 54 and Sevilla with 52, and they have a game in hand on their title rivals.

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, with a penalty, canceled out goals by Bakambu and Manu Trigueros, though Villarreal were left stunned at the penalty decision as the ball bounced off the ground and struck captain Bruno Soriano on the arm.

“You can clearly see I couldn’t have done anything, the ball bounced up toward my arm and I can’t cut my arm off. It’s a bounce and it’s clear to me it wasn’t a penalty,” Bruno said.

Villarreal coach Fran Escriba and substitute Roberto Soldado were dismissed from the dugout for protesting, and Escriba said it was an incorrect decision.

“I respect referees a lot, but every year we are told that a rebound does not warrant a penalty for handball and he interpreted it another way,” he said. “We were doing well, but after 2-2 we completely lost our focus and it was very difficult to get over that.”