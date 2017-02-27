Home / Sports
Mon, Feb 27, 2017 - Page 11　

Amy Yang storms to record-breaking victory in Thailand

Reuters, BANGKOK

South Korea’s Amy Yang poses with the trophy after winning the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi yesterday.

Photo: AP

Amy Yang sank a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole to seal a five-stroke victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand in style yesterday, the South Korean claiming the title for a second time with a new tournament record.

The 2015 champion closed with a four-under 68 at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi to finish with a 22-under total of 266, one shot lower than the previous record and well clear of her nearest rival, fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon (68).

Compatriot Kim Sei-young finished a further two strokes back in third place, while Americans Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang shared fourth place alongside another Korean, Chun In-gee, on 13-under.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng carded an even-par 72 to finish tied for 14th place on nine-under, while Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was back in 63rd place on six-over after a 73 at the rain-hit event.

Frustrating weather delays during the first three rounds left the players either battling boredom or needing to play almost 36 holes in a day, but Yang stayed focused throughout to claim a third LPGA Tour title after leading for all four days.

“I’m beyond happy,” Yang said. “It wasn’t easy with all the rain delays, 4am wake-up calls two days in a row, but I stayed patient out there and did my best, and am delighted to have won the tournament.”

Additional reporting by staff writer

