Hurricanes begin defense by dismantling Sunwolves

Reuters, AFP and AP, TOKYO

The Wellington Hurricanes began the defense of their Super Rugby title in emphatic fashion yesterday.

The New Zealand-based side scored four tries in the first 13 minutes and seven in the first half in a 13-try, 83-17 win over the Sunwolves at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in central Tokyo.

All Blacks openside flanker Ardie Savea crossed in the fifth minute and Vince Aso two minutes later. Savea scored his second try of the match in the 10th minute before hooker Ricky Riccitelli helped give the visitors a 24-0 lead.

It did not get any better for the Sunwolves, who are starting their second full season in Super Rugby. The Hurricanes led 31-0 after 20 minutes and 45-5 at halftime.

When South African import Riaan Viljoen scored for the Sunwolves in the 33rd minute to reduce the home team’s deficit to 33 points, thousands of Japanese fans in the stadium erupted in cheers and waved flags when the try was confirmed by the video referee.

Flyhalf Otere Black kicked nine conversions for the Hurricanes.

Although the Hurricanes seemed destined to reach the 100-point mark with 20 minutes remaining, they fell short of the record for points scored in a match, and the Sunwolves scored the final two tries.

The previous record for most points in a Super match was the Crusaders’ 96-19 win over New South Wales in Christchurch in 2002. The Sunwolves lost 92-17 last year to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, when the winners scored 14 tries.

The Crusaders’ Pete Samu scored a second-half try that proved to be the difference between them and the ACT Brumbies as the hosts won 17-13 in Christchurch.

Seta Tamanivalu and Whetu Douglas also went over for the home side, with Richie Mo’unga adding a conversion as a determined Crusaders recorded their seventh successive victory over the Canberra-based side.

Lock Rory Arnold scored an early second-half try for the Brumbies, while flyhalf Wharenui Hawera added two penalties and a conversion.

The Crusaders had made a blistering start with All Blacks center Tamanivalu, playing on the wing, scoring after just three minutes of his first official Super Rugby game for the seven-times champions since his transfer from the Waikato Chiefs.

At that stage, the Australia-based side appeared to be struggling with the pace of the game.

Crusaders fullback Israel Dagg had a scary moment early on when he fell heavily following a challenge in the air by James Dargaville.

The Brumbies winger was shown a yellow card by referee Glen Jackson and while the hosts had numerous opportunities, they were unable to make use of the advantage.

The home side did not breach a stubborn Brumbies’ defense again until the final 10 minutes of the first half, when No. 8 Douglas crossed after Dagg created an overlap out wide.

Arnold reduced the deficit straight after halftime with one of their few raids into Crusaders’ territory, with Hawera, who slotted a first-half penalty, adding the conversion.

The Crusaders continued to dominate territory and with some fresh legs in the front row, began to attack the Brumbies scrum with openside flanker Samu picking up a loose ball and crashing over after the visitors’ pack disintegrated.

Hawera added his second penalty to reduce the deficit to 17-13 and make the final 12 minutes nerve-wracking for the home fans.

In Sydney, the New South Wales Waratahs defeated the Western Force 19-13.