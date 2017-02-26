O’Keefe’s 12 spin Australia to Test victory in India

Reuters, PUNE, India

Left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe finished with 12 wickets yesterday to guide Australia to their first Test win in India since 2004.

Their 333-run thrashing in the opening Test brought the home side’s 19-match unbeaten streak to a halt.

The 32-year-old, who returned matching career-best figures of 6-35 in both innings for a maiden 10-wicket Test haul, shone with the ball after skipper Steve Smith had recorded his first Test century on Indian soil to anchor Australia’s batting.

India, who had not lost a home Test in 20 matches since a 2012 defeat to England in Kolkata, were once again unable to cope with O’Keefe’s probing lines after they were bundled out for a paltry 105 in the first innings.

Chasing a massive victory target of 441, India scored just two more runs in their second innings to capitulate inside three days at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

“We’ve got to hold our heads high, take it on the chin and accept the defeat, they completely outplayed us,” India captain Virat Kohli said. “That was probably our worst batting display in the last two years. I’m sure the guys will bounce back strongly, but the batting was more disappointing than the bowling.”

Arriving in India on the back of nine straight defeats in Asia, Australia were in control of the contest once they scraped together 260 in the first innings.

“I’m really proud of the way the boys have performed in this Test match,” Smith said. “Steve O’Keefe was absolutely outstanding throughout. I think it’s been 4,502 days since Australia’s won a Test here in India. I know it to the day and I’m really proud of that achievement.”

O’Keefe’s spin colleague Nathan Lyon provided able support, picking up the other four wickets in India’s innings.

Earlier in the day, Smith capitalized on sloppy India fielding with a brilliant century to help his team make 285 in their second innings.

Smith was out LBW to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for 109, his 18th Test ton.