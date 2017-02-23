SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Hall to honor ‘Simpsons’

Baseball’s Hall of Fame is to honor The Simpsons on May 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s “Homer at the Bat” episode. First televised on Feb. 20, 1992, “Homer at the Bat” featured future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr and Ozzie Smith among the ringers on Homer Simpson’s Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Voices of actual players were used in the episode, which also included Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia and Darryl Strawberry. Boggs and Smith are scheduled to appear at a round-table discussion on May 27. The hall’s legends game is slated for that afternoon at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York.

FOOTBALL

Jersey worth US$500,000

Tom Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl 51, where the star quarterback led the New England Patriots over Atlanta for a record fifth crown, has been valued at US$500,000 by police in Houston, Texas. Web site TMZ posted a copy of the police report regarding the theft of the jersey, which has been classified as a first-degree felony. The No. 12 Patriots jersey went missing in the aftermath of New England’s 34-28 overtime triumph over the Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Brady said he had stashed the prized souvenir in his bag and left it in the locker room. “I put it in the bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said the morning after the victory. “If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know so I can track that down.” Brady completed 43 of 62 throws for 466 yards and two touchdowns and guided New England from a 28-3 deficit in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

SOCCER

Rodelin leads Caen to win

Forward Ronny Rodelin’s fifth goal of the season on Tuesday helped Stade Malherbe Caen move out of the relegation zone after a 1-0 win against AS Nancy-Lorraine in Ligue 1. Rodelin finished confidently in the 24th minute, collecting a long throw in, skipping past Modou Diagne and placing the ball through the legs of Belarus goalkeeper Sergey Chernik. Nancy’s hopes of equalizing took a blow when 18-year-old defender Faitout Maouassa received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 78th for fouling Rodelin, whose free-kick was saved by Chernik. The win ended a run of three straight defeats without scoring for Normandy-based Caen, who moved up to 15th place. However, Nancy dropped into 18th spot after losing their fourth straight game without scoring.

TENNIS

Bellucci stuns Nishikori

Thomaz Bellucci upset top-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Rio Open, thrilling the home crowd on carnival week in Rio de Janeiro. Nishikori, who on Sunday lost the Argentina Open final on clay, smashed his racket on the red clay after losing Tuesday’s first set. It did not get any better. He was broken in the first game of the second and never really recovered. Brazilian Belluci had lost his previous two matches against Nishikori, who has lost all six of his singles finals since winning the Memphis Open a year ago. In another first-round match, No. 4 seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Brazil’s Joao Souza 6-3, 6-2.