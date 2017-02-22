SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Dickwella suspended

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella was on Tuesday suspended for two limited-overs matches after he was punished for dissent during last week’s pulsating Twenty20 win over Australia. The wicketkeeper and opening batsman was docked two demerit points and fined 30 percent of his match fee for his aggrieved reaction to being given out caught behind on Sunday, reaching five points and triggering an automatic ban. Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for taunting Dickwella over the dismissal in Geelong, Australia. Dickwella was punished after he paused to view the replay, kicked the turf and stared over his shoulder “for a prolonged period of time,” an International Cricket Council statement said. The suspension means Dickwella is to miss today’s third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Adelaide.

RUGBY UNION

Land Rover drops Dan Carter

Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has lost his sponsorship contract with Land Rover after failing a drunk driving test in France last week. The three-time World Player of the Year, who plays in France’s Top 14 for Racing 92, signed as a brand ambassador for the Jaguar Land Rover brand last year. “Over the last few days my management and I have had to front up to my sponsors,” Carter wrote on Facebook yesterday. “Not surprisingly, Land Rover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me... I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position.” British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is owned by India’s Tata Motors. Carter was tested by police last week after being stopped in his car near the center of Paris, local media reported. He returned to New Zealand over the weekend. The 34-year-old Rugby World Cup winner apologized for a “massive error of judgement” on Facebook and said he would have to let the police and court process take its course.

RUGBY UNION

France lose two to injury

France are to be without flanker Damien Chouly and center Mathieu Bastareaud away to Ireland in the Six Nations after both players sustained injuries, the French Rugby Federation said on Monday. Chouly, who suffered an ankle injury during training earlier on Monday, is to be replaced in the squad for Saturday’s game by Raphael Lakafia, who is joining the group in Nice, France. Bastareaud suffered a knock to the head in a Top 14 match over the weekend, and after having neurological tests he is not available to face Ireland, the federation said, adding that he has not yet been replaced in the squad. France started their campaign with a 19-16 defeat by England at Twickenham before beating Scotland 22-16 at home.

SOCCER

Malaga defeat Las Palmas

Malaga on Monday came from behind to beat UD Las Palmas 2-1 and halt an 11-game winless streak in La Liga. The visitors opened the scoring with Mauricio Lemos at Estadio La Rosaleda, but Malaga rallied with goals by Pablo Fornals and Charles before halftime. It was Malaga’s first win since early November last year. The result moved Malaga to 13th place, two points behind Las Palmas, who dropped a spot to 12th place with their third straight loss in the league.