Last-gasp Trocheck goal lifts Florida to 2-1 win over Blues

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Vincent Trocheck on Monday night scored with just less than five seconds remaining to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St Louis Blues.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored and James Reimer stopped 26 shots to help the Panthers complete a 5-0 road trip — their first perfect trip of at least that many games in franchise history.

Reimer has won five straight decisions and has not lost in regulation since Jan. 7 against Boston, going 6-0-1 since.

Kyle Brodziak, playing for the second time after missing 10 games, scored for the Blues, while Jake Allen finished with 31 saves.

St Louis lost their second straight since winning six in a row.

COYOTES 3, DUCKS 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Radim Vrbata capped Arizona’s three-goal first period as the Coyotes held on to beat Anaheim.

Christian Dvorak and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona, while starting goalie Mike Smith had 27 saves before leaving about four-and-a-half minutes into the third period after a collision in the net.

Marek Langhamer helped kill a power play after being pressed into action for his NHL debut and stopped seven of the eight shots he faced.

The Coyotes have won four of their past six.

Langhamer gave up Ryan Getzlaf’s second goal of the night with 26.8 seconds to play, but thwarted two quality shots in the final seconds.

Jonathan Bernier gave up three goals on six shots in the first period for the Ducks. John Gibson came on to start the second and stopped all 14 shots he faced.