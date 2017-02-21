SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

SOCCER

Roma win to stay second

Edin Dzeko struck his 19th Serie A goal and Francesco Totti came off the bench with an assist as AS Roma kept their scudetto hopes alive with a 4-1 win over Torino on Sunday. Roma’s 18th win of the campaign saw Luciano Spalletti’s men leapfrog SSC Napoli, 3-1 winners at AC Chievo Verona, and return to second spot, seven points behind leaders Juventus. “We were great tonight,” Spalletti told Premium Sport. “After our win at Villarreal we risked struggling to get into this game, but instead we showed our true qualities.” “We were never going to cause an upset by winning here tonight because Roma are better than us and are undefeated at home all season,” Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic told Sky Sport. Marek Hamsik moved to within three strikes of Diego Maradona’s Napoli record of 115 goals in his side’s 3-1 win, while 20-year-old Brazil international Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa came off the bench to hit his maiden Serie A goal for Inter and secure a 1-0 win at Bologna. “I’m really happy, for my first goal and for this important win,” Barbosa said. “I hope it’s the start of something special.”

CRICKET

Afridi quits internationals

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he has quit international cricket and is focusing on playing in the Pakistan Super League for the next two years. “I have said goodbye to international cricket,” Afridi told reporters in Sharjah on Sunday after his 28-ball 54 nearly pulled off a victory for the Peshawar Zalmi against the Karachi Kings. “I am playing for my fans and will continue to play this league for another two years, but it’s goodbye from international cricket. Now my foundation is important for me. I have played with seriousness and in a professional way for my country.” The 36-year-old played 98 Twenty20 internationals, scoring 1,405 runs at a strike rate of 150.75, while taking 97 wickets.

TENNIS

Chang crashes out in Dubai

Taiwanese qualifier Chang Kai-chen crashed out of the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Sunday, falling to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in 1 hour, 19 minutes, while Krystyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic came from a set down to upset 16th seed Roberta Vinci of Italy 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Czech world No. 58, who played under the watchful eye of her twin sister, second seed Karolina Pliskova, was facing defeat as Vinci served for the match at 6-3, 5-4, but Krystyna Pliskova won the next four games and then broke Vinci’s serve in the sixth game of the third set to secure the victory. “I was trying to fight the whole match, but sometimes you play bad games,” she said. “I tried to be more aggressive and she made some mistakes.”

GOLF

Johnson takes No. 1 ranking

Dustin Johnson of the US secured the world No. 1 ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday. With the victory, Johnson jumped from third to first in the world rankings, supplanting Australian Jason Day, who finished tied for 64th. “I believe in myself. I think I’m a great player,” a delighted Johnson said after his runaway victory. “It was a long day, but played really great all day,” Johnson said after a marathon 36-hole day to make up for Friday’s near washout.