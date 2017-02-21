Dolgopolov stuns top seed Nishikori in Buenos Aires

Reuters, BUENOS AIRES

Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.

The 28-year-old Dolgopolov, who took 1 hour, 40 minutes to win the final at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, earned his first victory over the Japanese world No. 5 at the sixth attempt.

Dolgopolov, the world No. 66, lifted his third career ATP Tour title by going through the clay-court tournament without dropping a set.

“I’d never won even a set against Kei, let alone a match. I’m really happy to have done so,” Dolgopolov told reporters. “I played really well and I’m at my best level for the last two years. I’m really glad to be back.”

The Ukrainian, whose previous crown came in Washington in 2012, the year of his career-high ranking of 13th, went toe-to-toe with Nishikori in a long first set that he clinched 7-4 in the tiebreak with his second set point.

He then broke his opponent for the first time when they were 3-3 in the second set with a winner from his potent backhand and went on to take the victory with his first match point.

Top seed Nishikori was looking for a 12th title, having won his last in Memphis last year, and now moves on to the Rio Open with Dolgopolov.

The Japanese No. 1 said that he still has some way to go to improve his world ranking.

“I’d have to improve several things [in my game] ... be more consistent week in, week out,” Nishikori said.

WORLD TENNIS

AP, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched his 13th career title on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The French sixth seed hit 10 aces and, although he dropped his serve twice, he broke third seed Goffin four times.

Tsonga, ranked 14th, lost the final in Rotterdam six years ago. His previous title also came on indoor hard courts in Metz, France, two years ago.

“I’m really happy. The last couple of months I put in a lot of effort to come back to this level,” Tsonga said. “It’s a huge reward for me and it gives me new expectations for the rest of the year.”

The powerful Tsonga changed his approach to play more to his strengths and dictate points more.

“I changed my serve, and worked a lot on my backhand and my returns. I also changed my strings. There were many things to improve my game,” he said. “In the second set, I showed a different mentality on court. I was more aggressive and it made the difference.”

He improved to 4-2 overall in career meetings against world No. 11 Goffin.