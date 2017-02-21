Westbrook, Durant in All-Star highlight

AP, NEW ORLEANS

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant played together for only 81 seconds in the All-Star Game, just one very early stint.

It was enough for a signature highlight.

A give-and-go — Westbrook to Durant, back to Westbrook for a dunk, a rekindling their Oklahoma City magic for a moment — was one of the most talked about moments of Sunday’s showcase in New Orleans.

The Western Conference bench broke into celebration, though Westbrook tried to downplay it all afterward.

“Yeah, he threw a lob,” Westbrook said. “That’s all that happened. Just threw a lob. It’s basketball. That’s it.”

That was not it, of course.

The Durant-Westbrook story line was huge going into the All-Star Game, which the West won 192-182.

The tale is well known: Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State last summer and the relationship between the former Thunder teammates has either been frosty or nonexistent since, depending on which perspective one wants to believe.

Golden State are 3-0 against Oklahoma City this season, so it is not like Durant and Westbrook have not been around each other, but Sunday marked the first time they shared an in-game huddle since last spring, when the Thunder’s season — and the Durant era — ended with a loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

“It was a great basketball play,” Durant said. “He was open, so I threw him the lob. He can jump really high, so yeah, good play.”

At the time, no one knew it would be overshadowed later by Anthony Davis, who set an All-Star record with 52 points to get the Most Valuable Player award — and then again when word came through that Sacramento are sending All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans.