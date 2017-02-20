Robert Lewandowski rescues Bayern

Reuters, BERLIN

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday to rescue a 1-1 draw against Hertha BSC and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.

Hertha scored through Vedad Ibisevic with the Bosnian volleying in for his ninth goal and his first since November last year, with Bayern lacking any game plan, despite controlling possession.

The Bavarians had few clear-cut chances in the second half, but Lewandowski was in the right place at the right time to fire in from close range for his 16th league goal in the sixth minute of stoppage-time after Arjen Robben had seen his shot blocked.

“The team is always there when needed ,but to be honest we had come to Berlin to win,” captain Philipp Lahm said.

Bayern, who have now won just one of their past three league games, moved to 50 points.

“We worked at it until the very end,” Bayern’s Thomas Mueller said. “We have the mentality, but we would have liked to win here.”

Borussia Dortmund eased past VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 to climb into third place on 37 points.

An own-goal from Jeffrey Bruma put them in the driving seat before Lukasz Piszczek and Ousmane Dembele increased the lead with second-half goals.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim joined them on 37 points after their 2-0 victory over bottom side SV Darmstadt 98, courtesy of Andrej Kramaric’s brace.

Eintracht Frankfurt squandered their chance to go third in the standings, slumping to a 2-0 defeat by visitors Ingolstadt 04 to drop to fifth on 35 points ahead of the remaining games from the weekend.

Hamburg SV’s Aaron Hunt went from hero to villain after putting them ahead before missing an 86th-minute penalty in their entertaining 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg.

Hamburg failed to make it three wins in a row, but the point was enough to keep them just above the relegation zone.