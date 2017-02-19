Revis turns himself in to police over street fight

AFP, NEW YORK

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis on Friday turned himself in to police after being charged with five counts, including making terroristic threats, in connection with an alleged street fight.

Revis declined to answer questions from reporters as he arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building with his lawyer, Blaine Jones.

He is facing five charges: two counts of aggravated assault, one of conspiracy, one of robbery and one count of terroristic threats in relation to a street altercation last weekend in south Pittsburgh.

Police said the incident on Sunday last week took place in the early morning hours and involved about eight men, including Revis, 22-year-old Dallas Cousins and 21-year-old Zacheriah Jarvis.

Police said the alleged assault victim was following and videotaping another man with his cellphone when an argument ensued. The victim’s cellphone was seized and a second man came in and attempted to get the device back.

That was when the two men said they were punched hard enough that they both became unconscious.

Cousins was treated in hospital for broken bones around his left eye.

Jones on Thursday said Revis was “physically assaulted while at the location by a group of at least five people,” adding that Revis suffered injuries in the incident without going into details.

“I would imagine that things are going to be transparent,” Jones said. “There’s nothing to hide. Darrelle is aware that he is a target. He is arguably one of the biggest stars in the National Football League, a man who has carried himself with dignity and respect.”

A Jets team spokesman indicated that team officials are aware of the incident, but had no comment.

Revis, 31, is a four-time all-pro and a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

However, next month he could lose his spot on the Jets, who could look to save US$15.3 million against the NFL salary cap by releasing Revis.