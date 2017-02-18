SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Rumford takes lead in Perth

Brett Rumford yesterday shot a seven-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup Country Club. Rumford had a two-round total of 13-under 131 in the European Tour event, which is also being sanctioned by the Australian and Asian tours. David Bransdon (64) was in second place, with Steven Jeffress (66) in third, another stroke behind. Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang and Hung Chien-yao missed the cut. The tournament featured a regular cut after the second round, reducing the field to the top 65 professionals and ties. There is to be a further cut to 24 players after the third round, with the top eight receiving a bye into the first of a series of match play events tomorrow.

GOLF

Johnson chases Saunders

Dustin Johnson made a strong start in his bid to claim the world No. 1 ranking this week by firing a five-under 66 that left him two shots off leader Sam Saunders on the opening day of the weather-interrupted Genesis Open. A 75-minute fog delay led to play being halted due to failing light with 48 players still on the course. Reigning US Open champion Johnson, who can claim the top ranking with a win should Jason Day tie for third or worse, made six birdies and one bogey to tie for second behind Saunders. Saunders made seven birdies in a bogey-free 64 as he seeks his maiden PGA Tour win in his 79th start. Australia’s Day was tied for 74th on even par after 16 holes, two strokes better than defending champion Bubba Watson, who had played 17.

BASKETBALL

Wizards annihilate Pacers

The Washington Wizards on Thursday showed their scoring depth in a 111-98 rout of struggling Indiana. Otto Porter Jr had 25 points and eight rebounds, Markieff Morris added 21 points and seven rebounds and All-Star John Wall contributed 20 points and 12 assists, while Bradley Beal had 19 points as the Wizards improved to 34-21. Myles Turner and Paul George each had 17 points to lead the Pacers — now 29-28 and sixth in the East — one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls, who edged visiting Boston 104-103 in Thursday’s only other game. The Bulls made all 22 of their free-throw attempts, with Jimmy Butler sinking a pair with nine-tenths of a second remaining to lift Chicago (28-29) to victory. The Celtics, 37-20 and second overall in the East, were led by Isaiah Thomas with 29 points, including the Celtics’ final 11 points.

FOOTBALL

Bouchard goes on bet date

Tennis star Genie Bouchard kept her side of a bet for a date after the Atlanta Falcons lost the Super Bowl. The Canadian player, now also a swimsuit model, on Wednesday night sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game with a University of Missouri student who won a bet with her on Twitter. During the Super Bowl, Bouchard said on Twitter that she knew the Falcons would win. John Goehrke responded to her by writing: “if patriots win we go on a date?” and she responded: “Sure.” The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the New England Patriots rallied to win in overtime. Bouchard kept her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, in which she appeared, she met with Goehrke earlier on Wednesday. They sat together for the game and went on the court to throw souvenir balls into the stands.