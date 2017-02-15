SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Armstrong case to continue

A federal judge has cleared the way for the government’s lawsuit seeking US$100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong. The decision on Monday by US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sets the nearly seven-year-old case on course for a jury trial. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former US Postal Service teammate, Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent. The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition. Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth far more to the Postal Service than the US$32 million it paid him from 2000 to 2004.

ICE HOCKEY

Rangers edge Blue Jackets

Jimmy Vesey on Monday scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, while Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Dan Girardi and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, who won their sixth straight game and moved into a three-way tie for second place with Columbus and Pittsburgh in the tough Metropolitan Division. In Calgary, Alberta, Mike Smith stopped 36 shots for his 32nd career shutout, while Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist as Arizona beat Calgary. Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and Justin Martinook also scored for the Coyotes, who are 6-2-1 in their past nine. Chad Johnson had 19 saves through two periods and was replaced by Brian Elliott to start the third with the Flames trailing 4-0.

SOCCER

Eibar dominate Granada 4-0

Sociedad Deportiva Eibar on Monday stayed in contention for European competition next season by routing struggling Granada 4-0 for their third La Liga win in a row. Adrian Gonzalez and Sergi Enrich each scored in the first half, while Pedro Leon and Ivan Ramis added on in the second to leave the hosts in seventh place in the 20-team standings. The top-three teams automatically advance to the group stage of the Champions League, while the fourth-place club goes through a playoff. The teams in fifth and sixth places secure a berth in the Europa League. Eibar also won at Valencia 4-0 in the previous round. Granada remained second-to-last in the league with their third loss in four matches.

SOCCER

Calderon to host Copa final

No need to get Bruce Springsteen involved this time. Spain’s Professional Football League said the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Deportiva Alaves is to be staged at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Vicente Calderon on May 27. Last season’s final between Barcelona and Sevilla was set to be at Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid avoided seeing its biggest rival celebrate on its grounds after a Springsteen concert was scheduled at the venue. This time, Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted that the Bernabeu would likely undergo renovation work during the final, but the venue had not yet been ruled out until the federation’s announcement on Monday. Barcelona will be going for a record 29th Copa title, while recently promoted Alaves will be playing in their second ever final in a major competition.