Nuggets crush Warriors, tie three-pointer record

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Nikola Jokic on Monday night got his second career triple-double as the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 three-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110.

The Nuggets tied the three-point mark set by the Rockets in December last year against New Orleans. They missed two three-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested three-pointer to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just eight of 32 from long range.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, while rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six three-pointers.

Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

CELTICS 111, MAVERICKS 98

In Dallas, Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists, while backcourt teammate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team as Boston beat Dallas.

Kelly Olynyk scored seven of his 15 points during a 12-2 run that started with the Celtics leading by one in the fourth quarter as the Atlantic Division leaders won for the 10th time in 11 games. Boston pulled within two games of Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference.

SPURS 110, PACERS 106

In Indianapolis, Indiana, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points as San Antonio clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a victory over Indiana.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final six-and-a-half minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan’s retirement.

They have had a winning record every season since 1997-1998, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.

Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight.

WIZARDS 120, THUNDER 98

In Washington, Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City were in the middle of missing 24 consecutive shots as Bradley Beal and John Wall carried Washington to a stunningly lopsided victory.

Westbrook entered the game leading the NBA in scoring with an average of 31.2 and third in assists at 10.2 per game, along with a total of 26 triple-doubles, but he finished with only 17 points — equaling his second-lowest total of the season — on five-for-19 shooting. He had four assists and four rebounds.

Westbrook missed nine field goal attempts in a row during that eye-opening, team-wide drought, when the Thunder were being outscored 32-5 from late in the second quarter to late in the third.

Beal scored 22 points, making six of seven three-point tries. Wall had 15 points and 14 assists.

In other results, it was:

‧ Clippers 88, Jazz 72

‧ Magic 116, Heat 107

‧ 76ers 105, Hornets 99

‧ Grizzlies 112, Nets 103

‧ Pelicans 110, Suns 108

‧ Bucks 102, Pistons 89

‧ Hawks 109, Trail Blazers 104