SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Atletico rally to go fourth

Antoine Griezmann scored a late winner to complete a stunning fightback by Atletico Madrid, who beat RC Celta de Vigo 3-2 on Sunday with two goals in three minutes. Atletico looked set to stumble to defeat when John Guidetti put the visitors ahead in the 78th minute for the second time in the game, but Yannick Carrasco drew the hosts level with a stunning volley in the 86th minute and France international Griezmann completed the comeback by side-footing in at the near post in the 89th. “It was a thrilling and emotional game with a lot of errors between two teams that were looking to win,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. Atletico leapfrogged Real Sociedad into fourth place on 42 points, while Sevilla stayed third on 46 after beating US Las Palmas 1-0 thanks to a late strike from substitute Joaquin Correa.

SOCCER

Hoffenheim stumble to loss

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday as all six clubs chasing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga lost over the weekend. Daniel Didavi came off the bench after the break to inspire Wolfsburg’s second-half fightback as Hoffenheim suffered only their second defeat of the season. Hoffenheim made a bright start and Steven Zuber gave them a deserved lead on 26 minutes, but Wolfsburg roared back with two second-half goals. Maximilian Arnold latched onto the end of a wayward clearance to hammer home on 50 minutes, then Didavi produced a close-range header on 73 minutes. Hoffenheim stayed fifth after Cologne fell to a 2-1 defeat to Christian Streich’s SC Freiburg.

GOLF

‘Boring’ Spieth wins title

Jordan Spieth focused on “boring golf” and shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round as he clinched his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday. With a commanding six-stroke lead overnight, the world No. 6 carded a bogey-free two-under 70 on a picture-perfect afternoon. “It’s unbelievable,” Spieth, 23, told CBS Sports after becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win nine times on the PGA Tour before the age of 24. The Texan finished at 19-under 268, while fellow American Kelly Kraft carded a 67 for second place at 15-under. Dustin Johnson (68) was a stroke further back.

TENNIS

Zverev ends Gasquet reign

German teenager Alexander Zverev defeated home favorite Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in Montpellier on Sunday to land his second career ATP Tour title. Third seed Gasquet had lifted the trophy in Montpellier the previous two years, but he was denied a third straight title by 19-year-old Zverev. “I’m very happy to win my first title of the year,” Zverev said.

TENNIS

Dimitrov wins Sofia Open

Grigor Dimitrov won his second title of the year on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Belgium’s David Goffin in the final of the Sofia Open. Dimitrov did not drop a set all week in the Bulgarian capital and moved up to 12th in the world rankings yesterday. “This is my most prestigious title. Winning it at home is a tremendous success for me. I will treasure this title for the rest of my life,” Dimitrov said.