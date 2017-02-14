India thrash Bangladesh to send Aussies warning

AFP, HYDERABAD, India

India yesterday issued a battle cry to Australia after wrapping up a comprehensive 208-run victory over Bangladesh with a devastating display of spin bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chasing 459 for victory on the final day of their first Test on Indian soil, Bangladesh were bowled out for 250 in an extended afternoon session after stubborn resistance from their lower order.

Ashwin and Jadeja shared eight second-innings wickets to help India extend their record unbeaten run to 19 Tests, leaving them in prime form for a series against archrivals Australia later this month.

India skipper Virat Kohli, man of the match for his 204 in the first innings, paid tribute to Bangladesh for their fighting performance, but made it clear that thoughts had already turned to Australia.

“Everyone’s minds and hearts are on that series, and we are keen to start the first Test,” Kohli said after seeing off Bangladesh in Hyderabad, India. “Everyone is raring to go ... It’s a very big series for us.”

Australia, No. 2 in the Test rankings, were due to land in Mumbai, India, yesterday for a four-Test series against Kohli’s top-ranked team.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the result, Bangladesh emerged with some credit for taking the one-off contest into the afternoon of the final day and Kohli said India would need to be more ruthless against Australia.

“Closing off games is very important. Especially in Test cricket you don’t want to give oppositions any chance to get into the game and that’s something we need to keep repeating,” Kohli told reporters.

Kohli, second only to Australia skipper Steve Smith in the batting rankings, goes into the series in red-hot form after hitting his fourth double-century since July last year.

The India skipper said he had been making sure that he does “not get ahead of myself” and said the team’s winning run was about more than just his batting.

“I don’t think it’s because of me ... We are playing as a team and that’s been the difference in this side,” the captain said.

Yesterday’s result had appeared in little doubt after Bangladesh had been set such a massive total in their second innings and the tourists began the final day on 103-3.

Mahmudullah (64) shrugged off poor form to register his 13th Test half-century, while young spinner Mehedi Hasan made a gutsy 61-ball 23 to delay the inevitable against the hosts, but the match ended when Ashwin, who in his 45th Test had become the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets on Sunday, trapped Taskin Ahmed leg before wicket to finish with figures of 4-73.

India had bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings and decided to build on their 299-run lead after not enforcing the follow-on.

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh were always left playing catch-up after the hosts posted a mammoth 687-6 declared in their first innings.

Rahim said he was “really proud” of his side and hoped that “we can learn from this.”

“Our bowlers need to learn how to bowl in partnerships and that can create chances, but it gives us a lot of belief after playing the No. 1 Test side,” he said.

The result meant India maintained their unbeaten record against the minnows and now have seven wins and two draws in nine encounters.

The Australia series begins on Feb. 23, with the first Test in Pune followed by matches in Bengaluru, Ranchi and Dharamsala.