Gasquet to face Zverev in Open Sud de France final

AP, MONTPELLIER, France

Frenchman Richard Gasquet remained on course for a third straight title at the Open Sud de France, where he was due to face German teenager Alexander Zverev in the final.

Third seed Gasquet beat fellow countryman Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday, while Zverev prevented an all-French final by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Gasquet beat Paire for the fourth time in as many meetings, brushing him aside.

He punished Paire’s poor serving, converting five of his seven break points.

“I played really well, didn’t make any mistakes,” said Gasquet, who has 14 career ATP Tour titles.

The 19-year-old Zverev, who is seeded fourth, is considered one of the rising stars of world tennis and recently took 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to five sets in the third round of the Australian Open.

Zverev saved the only break point of a tight first set and broke second seed Tsonga’s serve three times in the second.

In the decider, Zverev held his serve in a long first game and sealed victory when he broke Tsonga in the 10th game.

In his two previous matches, Tsonga won 95 and 96 percent of his points on first serve, but against the aggressive Zverev his average dropped markedly to 76 percent.

“It was a very tough match,” Zverev said. “Both of us played really well from the baseline.”

Gasquet, ranked 22nd in the world, has never before faced Zverev, who is ranked 21st.

Zverev was going for his second career ATP Tour title after beating Stan Wawrinka in September last year to win the St Petersburg Open in Russia.

SOFIA OPEN

Reuters, SOFIA

Local favorite Grigor Dimitrov brushed aside unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final against David Goffin at the Sofia Open.

The 25-year-old delighted the Bulgarian fans with a barrage of sizzling winners, including some scorching passing shots. Dimitrov, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last month, also fired down nine aces.

“I get excited, of course,” said Dimitorv, who closed out the match in 63 minutes. “I’m happy, but I have to stay focused on the Sunday match.”

Goffin stayed calm to fend off defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).