England have used up get-out-of-jail cards, Jones says

AFP, CARDIFF and ROME

England coach Eddie Jones accepted his side had used up all their “get-out-of-jail cards” following a gripping 21-16 win away to Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The Grand Slam champions were 16-14 behind with just four minutes left when wing Elliot Daly, following a poor clearance by Wales center Jonathan Davies, surged past Alex Cuthbert for a superb try in the corner.

As had been the case in their tournament-opening win over France the week before, England had come from behind to seal victory with a late try.

“We have used up all of our get-out-of-jail cards and against Italy [on Feb. 26] we don’t want to be in that position again,” Jones said.

“I thought it was a great game of Test rugby,” added Jones after England moved to within two wins of world champions New Zealand’s all-time record of 18 successive Test victories by a leading rugby union nation. “A lot of credit goes to Wales, who were superb. They hit hard and hit often off the ball, which made it a fantastic Test match.”

The Australian, yet to lose a Test as England boss since his appointment following the team’s first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, added: “We are a gritty team with characters in there that don’t know how to get beaten and that was evident here.”

“At stages I thought we were going to fade out of the game, but we hung in there making tackles,” he said.

Wales coach Rob Howley was left to rue a lack of composure in the closing stages.

“The intensity and application of our players for 75 minutes was outstanding,” Howley said. “We played with pace and accuracy, as did England. England know how to win and we lost, but it was a fantastic performance.”

Earlier, Ireland made amends for the shock of their 27-22 opening defeat to Scotland with a commanding, and at times classy, performance in Rome that saw C.J. Stander and Craig Gilroy score a hat-trick of tries apiece in a 63-10 victory against an overrun Azzurri.

Ireland’s previous highest score against Italy was a 60-13 win at Lansdowne Road in 2000.

“We talked about Ireland’s ability to hold the ball through the phases, and the first 20 minutes took a physical and mental toll on us,” said Italy coach Conor O’Shea, who had revived Azzurri hopes considerably after orchestrating a historic 20-18 win over South Africa in November last year.

“I’m just going to enjoy the night,” Ireland No. 8 Jamie Heaslip said after playing down talk of Ireland reviving their championship bid. “There’s been a lot of sacrifices made by the players and there’s a lot of friends, family, the lads’ wives and partners who’ve come to Rome on Valentines weekend. We’re going to enjoy the time tonight.”