Illarramendi in form as Real Sociedad win

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

Asier Illarramendi, not long ago considered a flop at Real Madrid, has boyhood club Real Sociedad sitting near the top of La Liga.

Illarramendi’s unstoppable long-distance strike sealed Sociedad’s 2-1 win against RCD Espanyol on Friday, a victory that lifted the Basque Country club past Atletico Madrid and into fourth place.

The top four finishers in Spain earn a berth to next season’s Champions League.

In 2013, after a strong season by Illarramendi that saw Sociedad finish fourth, Real Madrid paid close to 40 million euros (US$43 million) for the holding midfielder.

He was supposed to be a solution for the future, but Illarramendi never settled in at the European powerhouse. Two years later he was sold back to Sociedad for less than half of what he cost.

Since his return, Illarramendi has only missed one league match this season, making him the most used outfield player by manager Eusebio Sacristan.

The 26-year-old Illarramendi is back to being the same quiet, yet confident player who shares both defensive and attacking tasks.

His goal on Friday in Barcelona was a perfect example of what he provides his team.

Illarramendi poached an errant pass by Espanyol defender David Lopez and did not hesitate to launch a powerful shot from well outside the area. His first goal of the season was a beauty: a dipping line-drive strike that left goalkeeper Diego Lopez flatfooted as it landed in the corner of this goal.

“The truth is I don’t put much faith in my shot, but today it didn’t fail me,” Illarramendi said. “We are playing well, with a lot of confidence, but we have to keep this up because there is a long way to go.”

Sociedad forward Carlos Vela opened the scoring in the 26th after a deft control of Inigo Martinez’s long forward lob.

Espanyol forward Hernan Perez leveled for the hosts in the 35th when he eluded two defenders in the box before firing over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

LIGUE 1

AFP, BORDEAUX, France

Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria stole the show as Paris-Saint Germain defeated Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 on Friday in an ideal warm-up for next week’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

PSG joined AS Monaco on 55 points at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

“It was important to win because there’s another goal to achieve,” first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said. “We have put a little more pressure on the other teams. It was a clean match and good preparation for Tuesday.”

PSG take on Barcelona in Game 1 of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday next week.

SERIE A

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Striker Arkaduisz Milik made his return from a lengthy injury lay-off, but watched from the bench as a Dries Mertens-inspired SSC Napoli kept the Serie A title race ticking over with a 2-0 win over Genoa on Friday.

Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini struck in the second half as Maurizio Sarri’s men leapfrogged AS Roma into second place to sit six points behind leaders Juventus ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, MAINZ, Germany

FSV Mainz 05 finally ended their winless streak in the Bundesliga following the departure of top-scorer Yunus Malli with a 2-0 victory over visiting Augsburg on Friday.

Goals in either half from Leven Oztunali and Spanish midfielder Jairo gave Martin Schmidt’s side their first win of this year.

“They still have power, look at them,” Schmidt said, referring to his players celebrating in front of the home fans.