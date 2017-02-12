Antonio Conte tells Chelsea they must not rest on laurels

AFP, BURNLEY, England

Chelsea might have been nine points clear at the top of the Premier League going into the weekend’s fixtures, but manager Antonio Conte is experienced enough to know the title race is far from over.

Conte’s side make the trip to Burnley today in high spirits thanks to their 3-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal last weekend.

The Blues have won 16 of their past 18 league matches and are odds-on favorites to be crowned champions.

However, Conte is not getting carried away because he is well aware that any slip could allow one of the chasing pack to close the gap.

“Until the end of the season you have to live with this pressure,” Conte said. “If the opponent win, they close the gap. If they don’t win, you have the opportunity to take more points, but we have the experience to live with this situation.”

“It is important to live with yourself,” he said. “We are top of the table and can count only on our game. Good news from other teams and we will be happy.”

“Honestly, I think there are six teams very strong and can fight to win the title; also Manchester United,” he said. “They have a great squad and a lot of players they trust to win the title. This is the truth and we must know this.”

“If we think we have nine points and we are close to the title it is a great mistake,” Conte said. “There are 14 games to play. There are five teams, six with Chelsea who can fight until the end to win the title. It is important not to make a big mistake in this race.”

Burnley have seven straight wins at Turf Moor and Conte will not underestimate the size of his side’s task.

“It will be a tough game,” he said. “I read the stats. Burnley took 28 points at home and only one away. They score a lot at the end of the game. We must pay great attention. Burnley is a really strong team at home.”

“They are in good form. For sure, they want to beat us because we are top of the table,” he said. “We are preparing very well. My players know really well the game we face.”

Conte said David Luiz is fit, despite a minor knee problem and he will need the Brazil defender at his best to subdue the Burnley forward line.