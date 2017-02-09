SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Faf du Plessis hits 185

A career-best innings of 185 from Faf du Plessis led South Africa to a 40-run victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday, putting them on the brink of claiming the No. 1 ranking in ODI cricket. Du Plessis’ phenomenal knock helped the home side to 367-5, the highest ODI total in the ground’s history, after they won the toss and elected to bat. In reply, Sri Lanka produced their best batting performance of an otherwise disappointing tour, with Upul Tharanga hitting 119, but that was still not enough as they were bowled out for 327. With South Africa taking a 4-0 lead in the five-match series, they will have the opportunity to rise above Australia in the International Cricket Council rankings and claim top spot by winning the final game at Centurion tomorrow. Du Plessis fell three runs short of Gary Kirsten’s record for the highest score by a South Africa batsman in ODI cricket. Du Plessis put on century stands with Quinton de Kock (55) and A.B. de Villiers (64) as he went past his previous top score of 133 not out, and then ramped up the onslaught in the final 10 overs, when South Africa added 106. He was eventually out in the final over when he was caught on the boundary, attempting a six that would have taken him past Kirsten’s record.

ATHLETICS

Harper-Nelson banned

Beijing Olympics 100m hurdles champion Dawn Harper-Nelson has been banned for three months after she tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday. The ban is effective from Dec. 1 last year. USADA said it had accepted Harper-Nelson’s explanation that her positive test was caused by medication she was prescribed by a physician to treat hypertension. “Harper-Nelson further explained that she made efforts to determine if the medication contained prohibited substances; however, due to using partial search terms, those efforts were unsuccessful,” USADA said in a statement. Harper-Nelson said the medication had been prescribed after she was taken to hospital with high blood pressure. “As a result my physician prescribed a non-performance enhancing medication for high blood pressure that contained hydrochlorothiazide, water pill,” she wrote on Twitter. “I never hid my use of this required medication, but did fail to fully understand how its administration was governed by current doping protocols.”

BASEBALL

Puerto Rico win series

Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series for the first time since 2000 with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in 10 innings on Tuesday night. Jonathan Morales’ sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th brought in the only run. Yadiel Rivera doubled to start the rally and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jesmuel Valentin against reliever Jake Sanchez. After going 1-3 in the first round of the tournament, the Criollos de Caguas earned their fourth Caribbean Series championship and first since 1987. Puerto Rico have 15 titles in the series, second to the Dominican Republic with 19. “This is incredible. The biggest moment of my life,” Morales said. “Sixteen years since the last time we won it. Sixteen years ago, I was a kid with no clue of what I wanted to do for a living. This is unreal.”