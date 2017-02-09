Home / Sports
Suarez plays both hero and villain as Barca make final

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, left, chases the ball during their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.

Photo: AFP

Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive Cope del Rey final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Suarez was one of three players dismissed and is to miss the final after Barcelona edged through 3-2 on aggregate.

The Uruguayan tapped in from close range in the 43rd minute after an inspired run and shot from Lionel Messi to deliver a sucker punch to Atletico, who had dominated the first half at the Camp Nou, but failed to take their chances.

Kevin Gameiro blazed a penalty over the bar with 10 minutes remaining, but the French striker still made for a tense finale by tapping in an Antoine Griezmann cross moments later.

Barca defender Sergi Roberto also faces suspension for the final after being sent off for a second booking in the second half, while Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco was dismissed as well for a second yellow card.

Suarez was then sent off in the 90th minute for an elbow on Atletico defender Luis Hernandez.

Atletico had five minutes of stoppage-time to snatch a winner and force extra-time, but Barca withstood the pressure.

Barca, who are 28-time winners, are to meet either Deportivo Alaves or RC Celta de Vigo in the final in May, seeking a third successive Copa del Rey triumph under coach Luis Enrique.

