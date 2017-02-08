Eugenie Bouchard to honor bet for date

AFP, WASHINGTON

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, ranked 45th in the WTA rankings after a third-round run at the Australian Open, has a date with a stranger after losing a Super Bowl bet.

The 22-year-old Montreal-born blonde on Sunday learned the hard way never to bet against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to claim the NFL crown.

With the Falcons comfortably ahead 21-0 after running back an intercepted Brady pass for a touchdown, Bouchard sent Twitter messages predicting victory.

“I knew Atlanta would win btw,” she tweeted, later adding: “Just predicted the future.”

That prompted TW1 — a Twitter identity sporting a photograph of a man in a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA jersey — to tweet Bouchard with a longshot bid of his own.

“If patriots win we go on a date?” came the pitch.

“Sure,” Bouchard replied, although she shot down a second such suitor with merely: “C’mon...”

As the Patriots made their successful, second-half comeback, Bouchard was asked by another tweeter: “Are you getting nervous?!? Lol.”

“Umm...kinda...,” she replied, adding later: “So...where do you live?”

When the Patriots won the game, Bouchard could only manage letters: “Omfg.”

“Lesson learned,” Bouchard tweeted. “Never bet against Tom Brady.”

On Monday, Bouchard said she would honor the bet.

“Lol it made a Twitter moment,” she tweeted. “And I will do it, I stay true to my word.”