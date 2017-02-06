Barca close in as stadium issue cancels Real game

AFP, MADRID

Lionel Messi struck another trademark free-kick as Barcelona moved to within one point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Madrid have two games in hand, the first of which was supposed to take place yesterday against RC Celta de Vigo.

However, that match has been called off after wind damage to Celta’s Balaidos Stadium left the ground unsafe to hold the game, La Liga confirmed after a security evaluation was carried out by local authorities.

Barca took their chance to apply pressure at the Camp Nou, but needed some wasteful finishing by Athletic in a much tighter game than the scoreline suggested.

Luis Suarez was left on the bench to allow Paco Alcacer a rare start and he netted his first La Liga goal since joining from Valencia for 30 million euros (US$32 million) in August last year, while Messi came off 25 minutes from time.

“Today a lot of players who haven’t had a lot of minutes took part and showed what they can do... We’ve won three marvelous points,” Barca manager Luis Enrique said.

Athletic should have been in front before Alcacer’s 18th-minute opener as Raul Garcia’s low effort was turned onto the post by Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Inaki Williams headed wide when unmarked from 12m out.

Alcacer has endured a torrid time since joining Barca, but settled the hosts when he turned home Neymar’s cut-back inside Gorka Iraizoz’s near post.

Athletic’s day was summed up with Barca’s second, five minutes before halftime. After scoring in both legs of the Copa del Rey last-16 clash between the sides from free-kicks last month, Messi again outdid Iraizoz from the narrowest of angles.

Messi took a rare break as he was replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Yet, even that change worked in Barca’s favor as Aleix Vidal was pushed into a more advanced role from rightback and rounded off the win by firing into the far corner 23 minutes from time.

In Vigo confusion reigned for hours as to whether Balaidos would be safe enough to host the European champions.

However, La Liga finally issued a statement confirming the postponement, saying the stadium “will not be secure for players and fans.”

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid beat CD Leganes 2-0.