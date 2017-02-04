Australia, France take leads with singles wins

AP AND AFP, MELBOURNE

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson yesterday gave Australia a 2-0 lead after singles victories over their Czech Republic opponents in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match.

Thompson, 22, made his Davis Cup debut by defeating Czech No. 1 Jiri Veseley 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, finishing the match with an ace. Thompson was called into the team when Australia’s No. 2-ranked player, Bernard Tomic, made himself unavailable for selection.

Kyrgios beat Jan Satral 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles match on the hard courts at Kooyong Stadium.

In his first match following his second-round Australian Open loss to Andreas Seppi, 15th-ranked Kyrgios made light work of world No. 157 Satral. Kyrgios won the first three games of each set, but needed six match points to win in 96 minutes.

Thompson broke No. 54 Vesely in the opening game of the match and, apart from a slight stumble in the third set, was never in trouble.

Sam Groth and John Peers are to play doubles for Australia today, but the makeup of the Czech Republic’s pairing was unclear.

Czech Republic captain Jaroslav Navratil said former world No. 8 Radek Stepanek, who has had a history of back problems, was a doubt for the doubles.

“It’s a difficult situation for us, because Australia has a very good doubles team and Radenek is not playing because yesterday [Thursday] he gets injured a little bit, so it’s tough for us,” Navratil said.

He said he would speak with Stepanek again today, but otherwise Satral and Vesely would play doubles for the Czechs.

France yesterday took an early stranglehold on their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan as Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon dominated the opening day’s singles matches.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Gasquet swept past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in Tokyo before Simon overpowered Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to put the visitors firmly in control of the World Group clash.

“It was difficult today from the first point,” world No. 24 Simon said, despite considerable evidence to the contrary.

“I was moving good and hitting well, and found a good rhythm,” he added after giving Yannick Noah’s team a 2-0 lead. “Two wins in straight sets, nothing to complain about — but we have to stay ready in the doubles tomorrow.”

World No. 18 Gasquet was gifted victory after two hours when Daniel coughed up a seventh double fault of the match.

“I’m in great shape. Today was a great match for me,” the Frenchman said. “I was the favorite, but I’ve lost a few matches against guys ranked in the 100s. There can always be surprises so you have to get the job done.”

Japan never seriously posed a threat in the absence of world No. 5 Kei Nishikori.

The home side’s hopes now hang by a thread and Wimbledon champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut will look to complete the victory when they take on Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama in today’s doubles.