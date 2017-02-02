SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Payet returns for Marseille

Olympique de Marseille star recruit Dimitri Payet on Tuesday made his return to the French club, but it was Brazilian Doria who booked their Coupe de France quarter-final berth with a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais. Payet rejoined the Ligue 1 side on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday after Marseille paid 30 million euros (US$31.3 million) to bring him back to the Stade Velodrome. The 29-year-old former West Ham United player came on to a standing ovation after 94 minutes with the game locked at 1-1 and heading into extra-time. It was old recruits who kept 10-time winners Marseille on track in the 100th edition of the tournament. Rod Fanni, recalled last summer by former coach Frank Passi, opened on 24 minutes before Corentin Tolisso equalized for the visitors on 64 minutes. Doria, who had been sidelined by former Marseille boss Marcelo Bielsa and loaned out twice, stole the show. He came on in place of another new recruit, Patrice Evra, who picked up a thigh injury three minutes after the break, and fired in the winner after 109 minutes. Ligue 1 sides Girondins de Bordeaux, Lille OSC and Lorient also won, while Nantes and Dijon FCO exited.

CRICKET

Andre Russell banned

Globetrotting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been banned from all cricket for a year over a doping code violation, his Australian Twenty20 club said yesterday. The 28-year-old did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. His punishment was handed down by the Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission on Tuesday. “We are devastated for Andre,” Sydney Thunder general manager Nick Cummins said while confirming the outcome. “We haven’t seen the written judgement, but given the circumstances surrounding the filing failures we thought he had a good chance of being exonerated. We will monitor the appeals process and assess our options.” Under WADA’s whereabouts rules, elite athletes must supply details of where they will be for one hour each day to facilitate drug tests. Sydney Thunder director of cricket Mike Hussey said he felt for Russell. “I feel for him. He’s been going through a really tough time of late with all the ‘whereabouts’ saga going on and he’s been waiting to hear the finding of that hearing,” Hussey told the Cricket Australia Web site.

HORSE RACING

Sydney to host rich race

Sydney is to host the world’s richest turf race with A$10 million (US$7.55 million) in prize money, surpassing the Melbourne Cup for the high-stakes honor, organizers said yesterday. Coined “The Everest,” organizers said it represents “the pinnacle” of thoroughbred racing with the 1,200m sprint involving just 12 horses, Racing New South Wales (NSW) said. The inaugural race is to be run on Oct. 14 with buyers from Australia and around the world invited to purchase a A$600,000 spot in the event, which can then be traded prior to the entry date. “The Everest will be a game-changer for racing in Sydney and provide a stage for showcasing the best Australian sprinters against leading international contenders,” Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding said. It will eclipse the winnings from Australia’s iconic Melbourne Cup, where punters gather to watch thoroughbreds race for A$6.2 million.