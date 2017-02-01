Annika Beck stuns seventh seed Kiki Bertens in Russia

AFP, ST PETERSBURG, Russia

Germany’s Annika Beck produced the first upset of the WTA St Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Monday, ousting seventh seed Kiki Bertens 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

It was Beck’s first win over Bertens in their seventh meeting, with the upset coming after the Dutch player had looked to be cruising early on at the Sibur Arena.

The 25-year-old Bertens raced to a 5-3 lead and was serving for the opening set, only for her 22-year-old rival to move into gear, reeling off four games for a one-set advantage after 50 minutes.

Bertens rallied in the second, but floundered in the third, hitting 67 unforced errors throughout the match, with Beck coming through in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

“It was a great match and my season’s first win,” a delighted 67th-ranked Beck said. “I had low expectations as there are so many great players here. It’s especially good that I have a day off tomorrow [Tuesday]. I will definitely watch the match of my next opponent and will prepare good for that.”

The German next plays either Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or Sweden’s Johanna Larsson for a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Monday, Australia’s Daria Gavrilova beat Russian wild-card Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 7-5, while another Russian wild-card, Natalia Vikhlyantseva, cruised past Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4.

Moscow-born Gavrilova next plays third-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in a replay of the last year’s Kremlin Cup final.

“I’m pleased with the result, but not with my performance today,” Gavrilova said. “Maybe it was acclimatisation after Australia, but I need to boost my performance in every aspect to beat Svetlana.”