Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - Page 7　

SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Simmonds scores winner

Wayne Simmonds scored the game-winning goal halfway through the final period as the Metropolitan Division eased past the Pacific Division 4-3 to win the NHL All-Star Game. The Philadelphia Flyers forward finished off a two-on-none, taking a perfect feed from Taylor Hall and lifting the puck up over the outstretched arm of Pacific Division goaltender Mike Smith to break a 3-3 tie. “This is one of the best days of my life. I had a blast with all these guys,” said Simmonds, who was named Most Valuable Player. “I don’t know if I realize what is going on right now.” Asked what it is like to be named MVP of Sunday’s contest, he said. “It sounds weird, but being named an All-Star was weird too. There are so many great players here.” Simmonds picked up a new car and shared the US$1 million prize money with his 10 teammates.

FOOTBALL

AFC edge Pro Bowl

In the lowest-scoring Pro Bowl since 1998, the American Football Conference made two first-half goal-line stands and then held off the National Football Conference’s final drive to secure a 20-13 win at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. All the second-half scoring consisted of field goals. The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker converted on 38 and 31-yard attempts to give the AFC a 20-7 advantage with 14 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game, before Detroit’s Matt Prater hit from 42 and 46 to draw the NFC within a touchdown at the 4:29 mark.

GOLF

Lincicome wins playoff

Long-hitting Brittany Lincicome came agonizingly close to tying an LPGA Tour scoring record before winning the season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic in a playoff with fellow American Lexi Thompson on Sunday. Lincicome clinched her seventh LPGA Tour title with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, where Thompson failed to get up and down from behind the green and settled for a par. The duo finished the 72 holes on 26-under 266, just one shy of the LPGA Tour record. Lincicome, a double major champion, closed with a five-under 68 highlighted by seven birdies, while Thompson carded a 70. “It was an awesome day,” Lincicome told reporters after playing the final few holes in regulation in strengthening winds as a storm approached. “Hopefully that continues.” Hsu Wei-ling carded a 72 to finish tied for 21st place on 13-under 279, while fellow Taiwanese Min Lee (70) was two shots further back and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung (69) finished on 10-under.

GOLF

Wang triumphs in Doha

South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun squandered an overnight three-shot lead, but held his nerve to win a thrilling Qatar Masters in a tense, three-way playoff in Doha on Sunday. Wang holed a five-foot putt on the first playoff hole to secure a hard-fought victory over South Africa’s Jaco van Zyl and Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren. The trio had all finished 16-under. “It feels really fantastic for me, it’s really, really great,” Wang said. He also admitted he had never experienced such jitters on a golf course before. “I got nervous like crazy on the back nine. I missed every iron shot I made,” Wang said, adding that he would celebrate the win by “drinking some beer.”

