Renard’s dream ended as Egypt, Ghana make semis

AFP, PORT-GENTIL, Gabon

Mahmoud Kahraba’s late goal saw Egypt beat Herve Renard’s Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Sunday as they joined Ghana in completing the lineup for the last four.

Kahraba came off the bench in the second half in Port-Gentil, Gabon, and stabbed home from inside the six-yard box in the 88th minute, just as extra-time looked inevitable.

The dramatic finish came after the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre, both scored to give Ghana a 2-1 win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) in Oyem, Gabon, that allowed them to advance earlier in the day.

Frenchman Renard had been hoping to become the first coach to win the trophy three times with three different nations after triumphs with Zambia in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015, but instead it is Egypt who progress to the last four, their bid to win the title for a record eighth time still very much alive.

“It was a very complicated match for both teams for 94 minutes. We both had chances, but we were lucky to get the goal from a dead ball,” said Hector Cuper, the Argentine coach of an Egypt side who have still not conceded a goal in four matches in the tournament.

Morocco had opportunities and Romain Saiss and M’bark Boussoufa both hit the bar, while Aziz Bouhaddouz somehow could not connect with Faycal Fajr’s driven ball inside the six-yard box in the second half.

“I am proud of all the players. One by one, honestly, they were exceptional,” said Renard, despite the defeat. “We must not have regrets. We must just be proud of what we have done because we have come a long way.”

Egypt now fly to Gabon’s capital, Libreville, where they are to take on Burkina Faso in the first semi-final tomorrow.

The second semi-final on Thursday sees Ghana face Cameroon after the Black Stars got the better of an impressive DR Congo side thanks to the Ayew brothers, the sons of the great Abedi Pele.

It is a sixth consecutive semi-final for Ghana, who have not won the trophy since 1982.

“We corrected some mistakes at halftime and were a totally different team in the second half,” Ghana coach Avram Grant told SuperSport. “Both our goals were fantastic, as was the one scored by [DR] Congo, who were a well-organized team.”

His team head to Franceville to face Cameroon, while for DR Congo there was disappointment after they had looked like genuine contenders to win the trophy with their performances in the group stage.

“It is hard to take, but that is football. We can’t win all the time,” DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge said as his team failed to match their run to the semi-finals two years ago. “That was a miracle in 2015, we shouldn’t have been there. The objective this time was to be here, and then we started to get a taste for it and thought we could go all the way. We haven’t done that, but now we must not forget the other objective, the 2018 World Cup. We have to be there.”