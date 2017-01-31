Attacking formation here to stay, Juventus boss says

AFP, ROME

Massimiliano Allegri said Juventus’ new-look attacking formation is here to stay after his side opened up a potentially decisive four-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Juve’s 2-0 win at US Sassuolo came as nearest rivals AS Roma went down to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of UC Sampdoria, while third-placed SSC Napoli also lost ground after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to US Citta di Palermo.

With a game in hand, the champions now look on track to claim a record sixth consecutive Italian title.

Allegri’s men had Sunday’s match wrapped up by midway through the opening period and, despite failing to build on that, it was another successful outing for the attack-orientated 4-2-3-1 formation the coach has been testing.

“With the players I have, we have to play this way. The important thing is that the system suits the team,” Allegri said when asked if he would revert to a more cautious setup for tougher upcoming encounters. “We didn’t get the third goal and, in this and other areas, we can improve, but I was very happy with the performance.”

Allegri also insisted he was happy with his personal situation at the helm of the Turin giants — a question posed because of rumors Arsenal are interested in him as a successor to Arsene Wenger.

“I’m with Juve. I’m happy here and I want to continue, as long as that is also what the club wants,” he said.

Ilija Nestorovski fired Palermo ahead after six minutes at Napoli, who needed a blunder by Josip Posavec to claim their 66th-minute equalizer. The Palermo goalkeeper allowed midfielder a Dries Mertens long-range shot to slip through his legs.

It was a significant setback, but head coach Maurizio Sarri insisted there was no cause for concern after watching his side dominate without being able to break down a doggedly defensive Palermo.

“We are in a good place,” Sarri said. “If you’ve had 12 shots on target to one you go home with a bitter taste in the mouth, but sometimes it is like that, fate decides.”

Sarri could not resist a swipe at the visitors’ tactics.

“That’s why Italian football can no longer be sold around the world,” he said.

Roma led twice against Sampdoria in Genoa, but their title aspirations were dealt a blow when strikes from Patrik Schick and Luis Muriel turned the match around in the space of three second-half minutes.

“We were ahead, we had the game in our own hands, but we didn’t have the maturity to control it,” said Roma coach Luciano Spalletti, who has been campaigning for the club to allow him to strengthen his squad.