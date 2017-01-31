Millwall oust top-tier Watford, Fulham trounce Premier League strugglers Hull

AFP, LONDON

Third-tier Millwall beat Premier League Watford 1-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, while second-tier Fulham trounced top-flight Hull City 4-1.

A goal by former Wales international Steve Morison proved the difference between Millwall and a poor Watford.

It was Millwall’s second successive top-flight scalp after they eliminated AFC Bournemouth in the previous round.

Millwall — finalists in 2003-2004 — dominated the clash, with Morison knocking the ball home from close range to beat Heurelho Gomes.

The hosts had the ball in the net again shortly afterward, but it was ruled out for handball.

“We are an honest bunch,” Morison, 33, said. “Everyone works hard every day. Sometimes it doesn’t go for us, but we put 110 percent in every day. It is well-deserved. We were brilliant from start to finish.”

Millwall manager Neil Harris, the club’s all-time leading scorer, was proud of his players, who extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

“I thought we were excellent,” Harris said. “Watford are a top side. In the first half we were outstanding, but I was starting to think: ‘Will it come?’ But we got that moment of magic and fortunately the experience shined. This club and team epitomize everything what the FA Cup is about. They are an honest bunch, organized and have quality, and you can see that today.”

Premier League strugglers Hull City went down to their second Cup defeat in a matter of days and far more tamely than when they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday last week, but still lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Fulham, who are 11th in the Championship, but just five points outside the playoff spots, rounded off the scoring through Norway international Stefan Johansen.

Hull’s miserable afternoon ended on a suitably awful note with Abel Hernandez having two penalties saved in the final minutes.

There was to be no such glory for Championship side Wigan Athletic, FA Cup winners in 2012-2013, as they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 humbling by Manchester United.

German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has not had an awful lot to smile about during his spell at United, but he hit the target with a delightful overhead-kick to round off the scoring.

“We deserved to win, the job is done and we are in the last 16,” United manager Jose Mourinho told the BBC. “Overall, I am happy with what we did. Some players more than others, but that is football.”

The United boss also insisted that Schweinsteiger, who was starting his first game in more than a year, would not be leaving Old Trafford.

“He is staying. He is going on our Europa League list because we have opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin [leaving], and we don’t have many players,” he added.