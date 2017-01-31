Millsap, Hawks defeat Knicks in fourth overtime

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

Paul Millsap made the decisive basket in a four-overtime game that lasted almost four hours and proclaimed it to be great fun that he never wants to experience again.

Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, as the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

Millsap logged 60 minutes, which were especially taxing due to his time defending Anthony.

“There was no chance I was coming out,” Millsap said.

Millsap had 19 rebounds, setting another season high, and seven assists.

“That was fun,” Millsap said. “I don’t want to do that again ever, but it was fun.”

Asked to summarize the game, he said: “I don’t even remember.”

The Knicks’ first four-overtime game in 66 years included five players, including Anthony and Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, fouling out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime period, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Anthony said it was “difficult” to watch the last two overtimes.

“Those are the overtimes where you’ve got to dig deep,” Anthony said. “You’re exhausted, you have to find something from somewhere, but to not be out there in that last overtime was a little difficult to watch. Especially knowing the flow of the game. That was a moment I wanted to be out there.”

The Knicks also had starters Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah foul out.

New York still found ways to match the scoring from Millsap and Kent Bazemore, who had 24 points, including the Hawks’ first eight points in the fourth overtime.

“Good thing we don’t play tomorrow,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

The loss was another blow to the Knicks’ hopes of moving into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“These guys have fought all year,” Hornacek said. “Things haven’t gone our way, but they never give up.”

Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, leaving the Knicks a chance to extend the game yet again, but Courtney Lee missed a last-second three-point attempt on what he said was “a great look.”

“It’s draining, man, but it was fun,” Lee said. “You can’t hang your head about this one. We competed.”